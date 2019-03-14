Ford Donates Car to Elk Grove High School

Posted 11:54 AM, March 14, 2019

Martina is out at Elk Grove High School checking out the car Ford donated to school’s Automotive Technology Pathway, a Career Technical Education (CTE) program, in hopes of preparing students for high-wage, high-demand careers with a competitive edge when entering the workforce.

