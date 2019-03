SACRAMENTO — Officers are in downtown Sacramento investigating what they say is “unidentified hazardous material.”

The object was found in the area of S and 6th streets, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Little else is known about the investigation or what the hazardous material may be.

#BREAKING: Sacramento police and fire crews on the scene – 1900 Block of 6th Street – for reports of a suspicious device. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ncBwE9PJvh — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) March 15, 2019

Correction: A previous version of this story said the device was found in the area of S and 19th streets.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.