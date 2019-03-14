Stanislaus County Deputy Will Stand Trial for Death of Modesto Woman

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County District Attorney announced Thursday that a Stanislaus County deputy facing a voluntary manslaughter charge has been ordered to stand trial.

On Feb. 26, 2017, Deputy Justin Wall is suspected of fatally shooting 46-year-old Evin Olsen during a police chase that ended in Ripon. He was the only officer to fire at Olsen and did so four times.

Olsen was a wife, mother and business owner. Her family and their attorney say at the time she was “suffering from a bipolar episode:”

“The confrontation involved a woman who was unarmed and who was suffering from a bipolar episode and while the deputies of the Stanislaus sheriff’s department, including Justin Wall, knew throughout this unfolding episode that something was not right with Mrs. Olsen, in that she looked like she was having some kind of a ‘seizure’, nonetheless, she was shot to death unnecessarily and as a tragic exercise of unreasonable deadly force.”

Olsen’s husband, Hanibal Yadegar, told FOX40 she had not been taking her medications.

“She hasn’t been taking her meds for the last three, four days. So she was off her meds, yes,” Yadegar said days after she was killed.

Wall, who was a four-year veteran of the force in 2017, will appear in court on March 28.