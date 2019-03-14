Turlock Homeowner Armed with Baseball Bat Leaves Intruder Bloodied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A suspected burglar was beaten with a baseball bat Sunday in Turlock.

The 33-year-old suspect broke into an Emily Street home and left in critical condition.

After the incident, neighbors told FOX40 they are fed up with all the break-ins.

"Commonplace where we do see a lot of people coming into the cars. We’ve been broken into twice," said neighbor Sheila Barrios.

Investigators say the homeowner was armed with a baseball bat when he awoke, startled, to the stranger in his home. Then a fight unfolded.

"I think we’re all just tired of it and people are taking their actions into their own hands," Barrios told FOX40.

Officers say a female resident ran to a neighbor's house and called 911.

The suspected burglar was left bloodied, bruised and fighting for his life.

Barrios said even with cameras and other security features, families have often been left to protect their own homes.

"Even then, we still get a lot of people coming through, looking into the cars," she said.

The name of the suspect has not been released and no arrests have been made.