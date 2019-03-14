Watch: Indiana Garbage Man Collects Trash While Dressed as Unicorn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. - It seems the trash collectors in Indiana are having a blast at work!

First, one garbage collector was caught on camera jumping on a miniature trampoline in February.

Now, a worker with Ray's Trash Services has been spotted doing his job while dressed as a unicorn.

Scott Carwein caught the man on video while he was collecting trash in the Diamond Cove subdivision.

“It was very funny to see for sure!” Carwein said.

It's unclear why the man was dressed as a unicorn or if the unicorn was the same man who played on the trampoline, but whatever the case is, watching trash get picked up has never been so entertaining!