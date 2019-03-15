Champion of the Wharf Lobster Eating Contest

Posted 1:36 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, March 15, 2019



The Champion of the Wharf Lobster Eating Contest presented by the Rancheria Buffet at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort will crack off on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. Enter for your chance to compete and earn the title “Champion of the Wharf” and win the grand prize worth over $5,000!

-Apply on our Facebook page @JacksonCasino

-Submit your entry by April 10 to qualify.  See the official rules and details at JacksonCasino.com

More info:
Champion of the Wharf Lobster Eating Contest
Saturday, April 27th at 2pm
Rancheria Buffet
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
12222 New York Ranch Rd. Jackson
800-822-Winn
JacksonCasino.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.