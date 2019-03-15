The Champion of the Wharf Lobster Eating Contest presented by the Rancheria Buffet at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort will crack off on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. Enter for your chance to compete and earn the title “Champion of the Wharf” and win the grand prize worth over $5,000!
-Apply on our Facebook page @JacksonCasino
-Submit your entry by April 10 to qualify. See the official rules and details at JacksonCasino.com
More info:
Champion of the Wharf Lobster Eating Contest
Saturday, April 27th at 2pm
Rancheria Buffet
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort
12222 New York Ranch Rd. Jackson
800-822-Winn
JacksonCasino.com