The Champion of the Wharf Lobster Eating Contest presented by the Rancheria Buffet at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort will crack off on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. Enter for your chance to compete and earn the title “Champion of the Wharf” and win the grand prize worth over $5,000!

-Apply on our Facebook page @JacksonCasino

-Submit your entry by April 10 to qualify. See the official rules and details at JacksonCasino.com

More info:

Champion of the Wharf Lobster Eating Contest

Saturday, April 27th at 2pm

Rancheria Buffet

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

12222 New York Ranch Rd. Jackson

800-822-Winn

JacksonCasino.com