Epic Staring Contest Between Bald Eagle and Squirrel Captured by Photographer

LINCOLN, Maine – A photographer in Maine captured an epic staring contest between a bald eagle and a squirrel.

The photo was shot by Roger Stevens Jr. on Monday and shows a gray squirrel and eagle staring at each other at the top of a tree in Lincoln, Maine, a small town about two hours away from the Canadian border.

“I couldn’t have made this up!” Stevens wrote in the post, which has been shared more than 10,000 times. “Behind the Rite Aide Store in Downtown Lincoln, Maine!”

Stevens took more photos that even showed the eagle attempting to catch the squirrel.

But it was the squirrel’s lucky day because Stevens said the squirrel managed to survive by jumping into a hole in the tree.