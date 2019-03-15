Four Men Arrested in Suspected ATM Skimming Ring

SACRAMENTO – Deputies have arrested four suspects connected to an ATM skimming ring that has compromised the account information of approximately 40 people in the Sacramento area.

On February 15, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a bank after a skimming device was placed on the bank’s ATM, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sacramento County Hi-Tech Crimes Detectives were notified and found similar devices on automated teller machines in Folsom and in the Reno Nevada area. Detectives found that the devices were placed on the ATMs by the same group of people.

On March 14, detectives received information that one of the suspects was in downtown Sacramento where they observed him entering an apartment complex. The suspect was detained upon exiting the complex along with three others.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives located multiple ATM skimming devices, recording devices and “a large volume of re-encoded debit cards,” according to the sheriff’s department. They also found “manufacturing equipment needed to design and build more skimming devices, and several computers and equipment needed to re-encode debit/credit cards.”

All four suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation as evidence indicates that the suspects may have been actively skimming since the end of 2018 in Arizona and Washington.