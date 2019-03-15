Here’s How You Can Help the Victims of the New Zealand Terror Attack

Posted 8:43 AM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38AM, March 15, 2019

The details are still coming in about the horrific attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, where a gunman opened fire inside two mosques killing dozens.

At the same time, Impact Your World is vetting organizations where you can donate to help those affected by this tragedy.

One of them is the New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups. It has launched a crowdfunding campaign to collect funds helping victims of the attack and their families.

As we come across and vet more organizations, we will list them here.

