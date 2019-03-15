Local Authorities on High Alert as New Zealand Gunman References ‘Invaders’ and US Politics in 74-Page Manifesto

SACRAMENTO — Inside local mosques the faithful pray, but outside the police are on guard.

Authorities patrol the area as Sacramento Muslims come to grips with the fact that a gunman targeted dozens of other believers just like them at two locations in New Zealand… taking 49 lives.

“We need to commit ourselves to standing up against prejudice, Islamaphobia, anti-semitism, all forms of racism, -isms…wherever they exist,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

It appears the alleged gunman, now in custody, who briefly filmed himself as he recorded the shootings, posted a rationale for the attacks online under the name

Brenton Tarrant.

In that 74-page declaration, the writer describes himself as a child of a low-income family who had little interest in school and who didn’t go on to University because he had little interest in what University had to offer.

When it comes to his plans to strike out against immigrants, he wrote he determined that “violent revolution is the only possible solution to our current crisis.”

He repeatedly points to higher birth rates among immigrants he says are invading New Zealand and other countries all across the world seeking to replace the white race.

Seven pages in, he writes one goal for his deadly rampage was “to ensure the existence of our people, and a future for white children.”

“In South Carolina at the AME church, it’s happened at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg, and now this. This is a reoccurring pattern and it’s an ideology that’s growing and spreading and our government really needs to take more assertive measures to counter this,” said Waseem Bawa, Chairman of the Board at the Salam Center.

In fact, the United States and its government factor into the manifesto more than you might think.

In a ‘Q and A’ segment in which the alleged shooter is both asking and answering the questions, he says he supports President Donald Trump as a “symbol of renewed white identity.”

He blasts America for fighting against Christians and alongside Muslims in Kosovo and writes that of all the weapons he could have chosen to take down people he calls invaders, he chose firearms for the “affect it could have on the politics of United States and thereby the political situation of the world. The U.S. is torn into many factions by its second amendment, along state, social and most importantly, racial lines.”