Match Day: Medical Students Find Out Which Hospitals They’ll Head to for Residency Training

SACRAMENTO -- The suspense is over for a group of medical students from the UC Davis School of Medicine. After interviewing with dozens of hospitals, it’s match day for hopefuls as they find out where they will be heading for residency training.

“Today is an experience, you know,” Megan Gilbert expressed.

An experience Gilbert and 92 other students have been waiting for.

The future surgeon interviewed with 15 hospitals around the country hoping to be the right match.

“It’s kind of hard to think of all the different possibilities when you don’t know where you’re going to live,” Gilbert said.

And there are a lot of possibilities. Gilbert applied to UC Davis and other hospitals that would take her out of state like Texas, Minnesota and even one in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“We are really looking to go somewhere new ‘cause I grew and up and was raised in Sacramento. I went to UC Davis for undergrad here for med school,” Gilbert said.

The reveal is important for Megan’s husband Matt Lefort. The two were just married on Saturday.

“It’s a little stressful but it’s also very exciting to see what that next chapter is going to be,” said Lefort.

Gilbert added that during their “wedding ceremony I said I can’t believe I tricked you into marrying me five days before we found out where we are going to spend the next 6 years of our lives… because it could be Kalamazoo.”

In medical schools across the country, every student is opening envelopes that hold their futures at the exact same time.

“3-2-1,” Gilbert counted down before opening her envelope. “Davis,” she exclaimed.

She’s staying home. In fact, 85 percent of her classmates are staying right here in the Golden State.

“I get to stay with my family, no Kalamazoo! No Kalamazoo,” Gilbert stated.

Like gilbert, 16 percent of the future doctors are staying at the UC Davis Medical Center.