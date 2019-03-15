Sierra At Tahoe Opens Only Halfpipe in South Shore

Posted 1:35 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, March 15, 2019


This winter has been POWtastic and it continues to only get better – because, thanks to our ParkGnomies, our nationally recognized Halfpipe is now open!  So, swap out those pow skis/board with that steezy park setup that you’ve been itching to use in the halfpipe, cause it's your time to shine.  After sending it in the ONLY halfpipe in South Shore, make sure to head over to our 4 top-notch terrain parks to get your jib on 70+ features.

More info:
Sierra At Tahoe
1111 Sierra-At-Tahoe Rd
Twin Bridges
SierraAtTahoe.com
Facebook: @SierraAtTahoe
Twitter: @Sierra_At_Tahoe

