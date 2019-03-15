Sierra At Tahoe Opens Only Halfpipe in South Shore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This winter has been POWtastic and it continues to only get better – because, thanks to our Park Gnomies , our nationally recognized Halfpipe is now open!

So, swap out those pow skis/board with that steezy park setup that you’ve been itching to use in the halfpipe, cause it's your time to shine.

After sending it in the ONLY halfpipe in South Shore, make sure to head over to our 4 top-notch terrain parks to get your jib on 70+ features.

More info:

Sierra At Tahoe

1111 Sierra-At-Tahoe Rd

Twin Bridges

SierraAtTahoe.com

Facebook: @SierraAtTahoe

Twitter: @Sierra_At_Tahoe