Death Toll in New Zealand Mosque Attacks Rises to 50

Posted 2:28 PM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, March 16, 2019

New Zealand police say a 50th victim of the mosque attacks in Christchurch has died.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced the latest death in a news conference Sunday. He says 36 victims remain hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition.

Bush also said that two people arrested around the time suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant was apprehended are not believed to have been involved in the attacks on two mosques Friday.

He says one of those people has been released and the other has been charged with firearms offenses.

Tarrant is 28 and was arraigned Saturday on the first of many expected murder charges.

He’s accused of killing 41 people at one mosque and seven more at a second. Two victims died later while hospitalized.

