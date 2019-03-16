Nearly $5K Worth of Equipment Stolen from Local Little League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Opening day was a sad one for members of the Fair Oaks/Orangevale Little League after someone broke into the league storage building and stole roughly $5,000 worth of equipment.

This is a volunteer organization, mostly run by donations, so this theft is a huge loss for them.

Now, frustrated parents and coaches are hoping the person responsible comes forward.

As players run the bases, members of Fair Oaks/Orangevale Little League can’t help but feel like they struck out.

“It’s a kids little league and that’s what really hurts. It’s one thing to take something, but it’s another to take from a kid,“ Brian Singley, Fair Oaks/Orangevale Little League President said.

Singley said someone bent the metal of the door to break in— not once, but twice, over the past week.

“They took our PA system. Which was unfortunate because today is our opening day, which is what we typically use. A lot of food, ice cream, things of that nature. A propane tank,” Singley said.

Volunteers replaced the door Friday night to keep whoever did this out.

While the sheriff’s department investigates, parents and coaches are left to wonder why they were targeted.

“It takes a certain type of person to do that to kids. You know?,” father Derek Roediger said.

“To target a kids sporting event, entirely run by volunteers, it’s a huge part of our community," mother Chelsea Clayton. "This is absolutely terrible.”

Most of their equipment comes from donations and snack sales. They're now hoping they’ll be able to replace what was taken.

But, the real home run would be finding the thief.

“I hope that whoever did this sees that it’s a greater effect than just damage to a building. It does effect 600 kids and their families. But we’ll rebound,” Singley said.

The league is looking into getting a surveillance system in the near future.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.