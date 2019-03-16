Teen Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Rio Linda is Now Recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA – A local teen says she’ll never look at a certain road the same again.

But as she recovers, she’s hoping for answers that lead her closer to finding out who left her injured in a ditch.

A bandage now covers 16-year-old Faith McQueen’s broken nose as she currently sits in a wheelchair.

“It’s been nightmares every time,” she said.

As McQueen bravely returns to the intersection of 14th and U Streets in Rio Linda, she recalls the moment she was struck by a van.

“When that happened, she kind of flew up on the windshield,” Mcqueen’s younger sister, Mia Martinez said.

McQueen, along with her younger sister and their friend noticed a dark colored van crossing lanes down U street.

The sisters say the van started swerving directly toward the group, who were walking off the side of the road last Friday; the van hit McQueen and sent the teen flying into a nearby ditch.

“My body just froze and I realized it and ran to her and she was not really breathing,” Martinez said.

The sisters say the driver sped away, but McQueen was left with serious injuries.

“I have a fracture in my knee, two torn ligaments and two stretched ligaments. I have to do physical therapy and then have surgery” McQueen explained.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run.

McQueen’s sister remembers seeing one distinct brighter headlight on the driver’s side of an older van.

She says it may have a broken windshield from the impact, and a damaged front hood.

In the meantime, the sisters say they’re keeping each strong through the healing process.

“Being together… even when we are not together, we are always on FaceTime, we are always taking to each other, always,” Martinez said.

Sitting side by side - for the long road to recovery ahead.

The family is asking anyone who has surveillance along the above-mentioned stretch of road, to contact police or the CHP if they spot a van matching the description.

Again, the vehicle is described as a dark colored van, with possible broken windshield and damage to the front hood.