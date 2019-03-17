Child Dies after Suspected DUI Driver Flees Arden-Arcade Collision

ARDEN-ARCADE — A child died Sunday after a hit-and-run collision in the Arden-Arcade area involving a suspected DUI driver.

The CHP North Sacramento reports around 1:36 a.m., two cars crashed in the area of Bell Street and Marconi Avenue.

Two people who were in one of the cars became trapped and had to be rescued by responding crews, according to the CHP.

One of the occupants, a 9-year-old, later died at a local hospital. The driver was also hospitalized with major injuries.

The CHP says the driver of the other car fled the scene of the crash. Officers were able to find the driver, who was later arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

No one from the crash has been identified by the CHP.