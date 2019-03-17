CHP Investigates Freeway Shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — The Auburn Area California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on westbound Interstate 80 near the Douglas Boulevard exit early Sunday morning.

CHP says the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. They found that the driver of a white 2017 Chevrolet Corvette had been shot multiple times by occupants in a separate vehicle.

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a small white SUV.

The driver of the Corvette was taken to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver is a 33-year-old male from San Pablo, California whose current condition is unknown. The only passenger in the Corvette is a woman who did not suffer any gunshot wounds, according to the CHP.

CHP Auburn was assisted by North Sacramento CHP and the Roseville Police Department in closing the freeway between Eureka Road and Douglas Boulevard until 6:30 a.m. when the freeway fully reopened.

The Auburn CHP is looking for other people who may have witnessed the incident. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Auburn Area California Highway Patrol Office at (916) 663-3344.