Christchurch Gun Store Sold 4 Weapons to Suspect

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The owner of Christchurch’s “Gun City” store said it sold four guns and ammunition to the alleged mosque shooter through a “police-verified online mail order process.”

David Tipple said in a statement that he has provided police with the purchase records and full details of the sales, which did not include military style semi-automatic weapons.

Tipple said he and staff are “dismayed and disgusted” by Friday’s shootings.

The store has been criticized for leaving out a roadside advertising billboard that shows a parent helping children with rifle target practice.

Referring to the man arrested after the shootings at two mosques, Tipple said, “We detected nothing extraordinary about this (gun) license holder.”

An Australian man has been charged with murder in the attacks at two Christchurch mosques.