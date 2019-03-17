Crews Resume Search after Girl Goes Missing in Stanislaus River

KNIGHTS FERRY — Crews launched a water rescue Sunday along the Stanislaus River after a girl was reported missing.

The 5-year-old girl disappeared in the river in Knights Ferry, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl’s aunt tells FOX40 her name is Matilda Athens Ortiz. Her aunt says Matilda was with her father and two of his friends when she went to dip her feet in the water and was quickly swept away.

The men tried to jump in after Matilda but were unable to grab her and stay in the swiftly moving, cold river, according to the aunt.

Emergency teams took to the water by boat as additional crews searched for Matilda from the air.

By around 8:20 p.m., the sheriff’s department tweeted the search had to be called off due to the darkness and dangerous conditions in and around the Stanislaus River. Deputies returned Monday morning to look for Matilda.

BREAKING: Matilda Ortiz, a 5y/o girl reportedly fell into the Stanislaus River and was swept away in Knights Ferry. Stanislaus Sheriffs Office called off the search because of the darkness, but her family wants her pic circulated, hoping someone finds her. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/CQNQGTcUDE — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) March 18, 2019

Recent storms have created dangerous conditions along the waterway. On Sunday just after noon, preliminary data was showing estimated river flows at around 4,200 cubic feet per second in the area of Orange Blossom Bridge.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.