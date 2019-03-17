Local Advocacy Group’s Publications Will Teach Families What to do During ICE Encounters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Immigration Coalition is launching their newest campaign to protect families who live in the country without legal permission from being detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE.

“This is one way definitely of keeping families safe,” said Mahmoud Zahriya.

Monday, Zahriya, Joe Engles and others with the coalition will unveil two publications, one being a "What to do If ICE Comes Knocking" newsletter.

The newsletter will include “real stories from people who have been approached by ICE, what they did, then whether it was right or wrong and then give practical suggestions on what to do in that kind of case,” explained SIC member Engle with N&R Publications.

The second publication is a graphic comic that is meant to teach children the do's and don'ts if they ever encounter ICE.

“If a child is able to understand to dial 911, if their mom or someone is at harm, I think this comic book will help as well for them to be able to call the rapid response number that we have for ICE sightings and to really keep their parents safe,” Zahriya, who is also the policy and advocacy coordinator for the Council on America-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said.

Engles says the goal is to make sure people who live in the country illegally know their rights to save them from being detained or deported by ICE.

“A gentleman was dropping his children off at pre-school. He turned around and ICE was there to pick him up," Engles explained. "So, rather than staying silent, he actually spoke with them and so he was taken away. So he didn't realize he had the right to remain silent."

He says it's stories like those that first sparked the idea behind both publications.

“We want people to actually understand what to do and what not to do,” Engles stated.

After the coalition's press conference, the organization will give hundreds of copies of each publication so advocates can pass them out to their own communities and spread the word.

“I want the community to actually make sure that Americans feel safe, whether you're a citizen or a non-citizen,” Zahriya said.

The press conference for the Sacramento Immigration Coalition is scheduled to begin Monday at 11 a.m. at the CAIR Sacramento Valley office.