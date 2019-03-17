Missing Snowboarder, Vallejo Man Found Dead at Northstar California Resort

TRUCKEE (AP) — Authorities say a missing snowboarder has been found dead at Northstar California Resort in Truckee.

The family of Danieson Crowder, a 40-year-old Vallejo man, reported him missing on Wednesday after he didn’t return from a solo trip to Northstar, near Lake Tahoe. His snow-covered car was found in the resort’s parking lot.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports search teams concluded Crowder might still be on the mountain. His body was later discovered by ski patrol.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified Crowder in a tweet Saturday afternoon, saying he was found in a tree well.

We’re sad to report that Danieson Crowder, 40, of Vallejo was discovered deceased at @Northstar_CA. Crowder went snowboarding by himself on Monday. He was reported missing Wednesday. Northstar ski patrol found him in a tree well that same day. #SAR — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 16, 2019

Sgt. Dave Hunt says especially high snow levels have created hazards for skiers and snowboarders this year.

“Northstar California, Northstar Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Nadia Guerriero, Northstar California vice president and general manager.