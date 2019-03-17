North Carolina Man Wanted for Wife’s Murder Caught in Arizona

Nashville, NC (WGHP) — Lynn Keel, the Nash County man wanted in the murder of his wife Diana has been caught in Arizona after a multi-day search, according to WTVD, citing the Nash County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say Keel was captured 40 miles outside of Benson, Arizona. Arizona State Police made the arrest. He had been wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Lynn Keel is accused of killing his wife, Diana Alejandra Keel. Diana was first reported missing by her daughter on March 7. Her husband told investigators he’d last seen her leaving their Nashville home with some friends on Friday, March 8.

On March 12, deputies found Diana’s body in the woods outside of Leggett, more than 20 miles away from her home.

Lynn was questioned by police that day but was later released.

Diana’s family said her marriage was not working out. Her mother said she had even planned to divorce her husband, but he’d threatened her.

Diana is not the first spouse of Lynn Keel to have died. Lynn’s previous wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, died in their home in January 2006.

Elizabeth died from blunt force trauma to the head, but the medical examiner ruled her death accidental.

Elizabeth reportedly fell and hit her head on the corner of the concrete steps in the front of their house.

Any information can be relayed to Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.