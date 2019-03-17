Several People, Including Child, Missing in Stanislaus River

KNIGHTS FERRY — Crews are searching for several people who were reported missing in the Stanislaus River.

It is unknown how many people went missing Sunday. However, at least one child disappeared in the river in Knights Ferry, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency teams have taken to the water by boat as additional crews search for the group from the air.

No additional details have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

Recent storms have created dangerous conditions along the waterway. On Sunday just after noon, preliminary data was showing estimated river flows at around 4,200 cubic feet per second in the area of Orange Blossom Bridge.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.