Shooting in South Hagginwood Leaves Two Hospitalized

Posted 11:58 AM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, March 17, 2019

SOUTH HAGGINWOOD — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in South Hagginwood.

Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue where they found, what looked like a party of over 100 teens was taking place.

Police say there were two gunshot victims; one is in stable condition, the other is in surgery and is expected to survive.

No other information on the victims has been released.

There appears to be no gang affiliation, police say.

There appears to be no gang affiliation, police say.

This is a developing story.

 

Google Map for coordinates 38.621535 by -121.442761.

