Two Hospitalized after Leaking Gasoline Tanker Triggers Explosion in South Los Angeles

(KTLA) -- A leaking 9,000-gallon tanker triggered an explosion in South Los Angeles that injured two people, displaced one family and sent up heavy plumes of smoke visible from miles away on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to 216 W. Slauson Avenue in the Florence neighborhood after a 911 caller reported smelling natural gas at 7:45 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Department.

As firefighters surveyed the caller's home, they heard an explosion next door. Crews then discovered a large tanker that had been leaking gasoline, according to FOX40's sister station KTLA.

Fumes that went into a storm drain ignited and sent at least one manhole cover into the air, fire Capt. Cory Weireter said.

The flames damaged a two-story home during the blast, according to the Fire Department.

Family members said the two victims, a mother and her teen daughter, were burned from flames that came out of the manhole covers.

One of the victims was seriously hurt while the other sustained minor injuries, the Fire Department said.

It took 72 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze, the agency added.

Officials shut down Slauson Avenue between Broadway and Main Street as personnel investigated the scene.