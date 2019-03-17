Two Hospitalized after Leaking Gasoline Tanker Triggers Explosion in South Los Angeles

Posted 12:35 PM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:33PM, March 17, 2019

(KTLA) -- A leaking 9,000-gallon tanker triggered an explosion in South Los Angeles that injured two people, displaced one family and sent up heavy plumes of smoke visible from miles away on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to 216 W. Slauson Avenue in the Florence neighborhood after a 911 caller reported smelling natural gas at 7:45 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Department.

As firefighters surveyed the caller's home, they heard an explosion next door. Crews then discovered a large tanker that had been leaking gasoline, according to FOX40's sister station KTLA.

Fumes that went into a storm drain ignited and sent at least one manhole cover into the air, fire Capt. Cory Weireter said.

The flames damaged a two-story home during the blast, according to the Fire Department.

Family members said the two victims, a mother and her teen daughter, were burned from flames that came out of the manhole covers.

One of the victims was seriously hurt while the other sustained minor injuries, the Fire Department said.

It took 72 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze, the agency added.

Officials shut down Slauson Avenue between Broadway and Main Street as personnel investigated the scene.

Google Map for coordinates 33.989112 by -118.291487.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.