Car Crashes into Marysville Pump House During High-Speed Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- Marysville police were searching for a suspect Monday night who led police on a high-speed chase.

Shattered glass and splintered wood were all that was left of a water agency pump house near the corner of East 19th and Sampson streets. A car slammed right into the building Sunday morning around 4:30, waking up neighbors like Allyssa Thayer.

"I looked out my window and I just see the telephone pole hanging by the wires. Then I was scared, like, 'What happened?'" Thayer told FOX40.

The driver, 28-year-old Jonathon Mims, was pulled over for speeding just eight blocks away. Officers say he smelled like alcohol and marijuana.

When police asked Mims to get out of the car, he instead took off driving, leading police on a chase at over 80 mph through the Marysville neighborhood.

"That’s kind of a big deal. That's not something you hear happens around this area, so it’s scary," said neighbor Tiffany Dwinger.

Police say Mims eventually lost control, running into a fence, knocking over a telephone pole and crashing into the California Water Service pump house.

His car flipped on its side but Mims was still able to get away.

"It could have gone into anybody’s house," Thayer said. "I’m just thankful nobody got hurt, everybody was OK."

Mims is now wanted for felony evading and being a felon in possession of a firearm after police found a loaded revolver in his car.

"I definitely hope they can catch the guy. I mean he did so much damage over here," Dwinger said. "This is a nice neighborhood. That sucks."

California Water Service knows its pump house has major damage but they were able to respond quickly and avoid interrupting water service to customers.

If you have any information regarding Mims’ whereabouts please call Marysville police.