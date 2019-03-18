Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
69°
69°
Low
50°
High
75°
Tue
52°
72°
Wed
50°
62°
Thu
50°
65°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Posted 1:00 PM, March 18, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:57PM, March 18, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
TMZ Live
Watch on FOX40 at 4pm
TMZ.com
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Crews Resume Search after Girl Goes Missing in Stanislaus River
Child Dies after Suspected DUI Driver Flees Arden-Arcade Collision
Missing Snowboarder, Vallejo Man Found Dead at Northstar California Resort
CHP Investigates Freeway Shooting in Roseville
Latest News
Reptile & Amphibian Awareness Day
BTW
British Singer-Songwriter Making Waves
Station 8 Burgers
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with TMZ Live
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
Studio40 LIVE
Celebrity News with Daily Mail TV
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.