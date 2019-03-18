Free Ice Cream Cone from Dairy Queen for the First Day of Spring? Sweet.

Free ice cream is really cool, and on Wednesday, you can get some from Dairy Queen!

DQ is giving away free cones this Wednesday to mark the first official day of spring.

You can get a free small vanilla cone at “participating, non-mall locations” on Wednesday, March 20. There’s a limit of one per customer.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”

The company will also collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals during the promotion.

After Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen will offer a small regular or dipped cone for 50 cents only through its mobile app from March 21 through March 31.