Jelly Belly Creator Releases Line of CBD-infused Jelly Beans

LOS ANGELES – The creator of Jelly Belly jelly beans has released his own line of CBD-infused jelly beans.

David Klein, who invented the Jelly Belly brand in 1976 but left the company in 1980, has now launched Spectrum Confections, which released and quickly sold out of CBD-infused jelly beans.

“The jelly bean is perfect for the proper dosage (of CBD),” Klein told Cannabis Aficionado.“We are putting 10 ml in each. If people want a small dose, they eat one. If they want 20 ml, they can eat two,” and so on. “They can decide what their proper dosage is.”

The CBD-infused jelly beans will come in 38 different flavors, including toasted marshmallow, strawberry cheesecake, cinnamon, spicy licorice and mango. The jelly beans also come in sugar-free and sour varieties.

The jelly beans are currently out of stock, according to the company website.