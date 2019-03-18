LIVE BLOG: Demonstrators Gather for March on Anniversary of Stephon Clark’s Death

SACRAMENTO — Protesters came together for a march through Sacramento Monday to mark the anniversary of Stephon Clark’s shooting death.

Hundreds came together ahead of the march at a Meadowview light rail station, just blocks away from where Clark’s grandmother lives. The 22-year-old was shot by two Sacramento police officers in his grandmother’s South Sacramento backyard on March 18 of last year.

Black Lives Matter says the march will conclude at Meadowview Park on 24th Street.

