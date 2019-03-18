Surveillance Appears to Show Person Carrying Rifle Wandering Around Elementary School

BERRY CREEK — Butte County investigators say an elementary school staff member called police Monday after watching surveillance footage of an armed person scoping out the school.

A white male armed with what appeared to be a small caliber rifle or a pellet gun with a scope was seen in the video jumping over a fence and onto Berry Creek Elementary School’s campus Sunday around 3 p.m., according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports the video showed the person checking out different parts of the school for around 15 minutes.

After the discovery, school officials decided to cancel school activities for the rest of the day. Deputies will be in the area of the school while classes are in session until investigators can find the person in the video.

Butte County investigators say the male was between 15 and 20 years old. While he was on the school’s campus he was wearing dark clothing and a large, dark backpack. If you have any information about the person spotted on the school’s surveillance cameras you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.