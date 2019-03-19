2 Killed, 2 Injured in Dixon Mobile Home Fire

DIXON — Fire crews are at the scene of a deadly mobile home fire located at a mobile home park on S. 1st Street at Dixon May Fair fairgrounds.

Authorities got a call about an explosion around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Joe Strickland with the Dixon Police Department said two people were injured and two people died.

The two bodies were found inside the mobile home after the flames were extinguished.

Both of the survivors were transported to the hospital with 2nd degree burns.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

