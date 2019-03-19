Authorities Investigating Deadly Car vs. Pedestrian Crash at Stockton Boulevard, Mack Road

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are at Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department said they became aware of the collision around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A driver was going southbound on Stockton Boulevard when they struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the crash.

Stockton Boulevard will remain closed between Mack Road and Lenhart Road during the investigation.

