Authorities Investigating Deadly Car vs. Pedestrian Crash at Stockton Boulevard, Mack Road

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are at Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department said they became aware of the collision around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
A driver was going southbound on Stockton Boulevard when they struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a factor in the crash.
Stockton Boulevard will remain closed between Mack Road and Lenhart Road during the investigation.
