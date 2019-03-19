Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The eighth annual California Wines Down to Earth Month kicks off in April, where wineries all over the state celebrate California’s leadership in sustainable winegrowing. Events range from Earth Day festivals, and vineyard hikes, to food and wine events, eco-tours and more. Created by Wine Institute, the association of nearly 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses, the month-long celebration highlights the winemaking community’s commitment to protecting the environment and producing the highest quality wines through sustainable farming and business practices. Coinciding with this year’s Down to Earth Month is the release of “The Wine Country Table,” written by acclaimed author Janet Fletcher. Along with 50 recipes, the book showcases California’s rich agricultural bounty, and the winegrowers and farmers across the state who are setting the standard for innovation and responsible farming.

More info:

California Wines Down to Earth Month

All of April

DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com