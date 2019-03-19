‘El Chicano’ Movie Screening in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio chatting with director/writer Ben Hernandez Bray and actress Aimee Garcia about their upcoming film " El Chicano." This first-ever all Latino cast will show March 19 at the Imax Theatre and released everywhere on May 3.

Th Sacramento screening and panel discussion is an effort to expand the conversation about Latino representation in film (on screen and behind the camera) and how challenging it is to gain financial support for Latino projects. A very timely conversation in light of the commercial success of Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians and the recent renewal of the legislation that provides tax credits to studios/production companies in an effort to keep productions in California.