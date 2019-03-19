Girl Says Man Yelled Ethnic Slurs at Her as She Walked to Turlock School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A girl who was wearing a hijab says she was verbally attacked by a man on a bicycle Tuesday morning.

She says she was just on her way to Dutcher Middle School at the time. According to the Turlock Unified School District, the man yelled ethnic slurs at the girl and also threatened her.

The young student also noticed the bicyclist had a knife.

FOX40 spoke to the seventh-grader off-camera and she seemed understandably shaken after the encounter.

Local parents say they are also concerned.

"It’s not safe anymore, not like it used to be," said parent Vinnie Lobay.

"'Cause that’s scary for any young adult boy or girl," said parent Dawn Lobay.

Frightened, the girl says she ran to campus. Once there, she told a campus supervisor about the scary situation.

"I mean the girl did the right thing telling someone and people gotta pay attention to their surroundings and she did the right thing," Dawn Lobay said.

The school district told FOX40 the police department was called right away. Officers tried to find the suspect but so far have been unable to catch him.

After school, the girl’s loved ones picked her up. She says she’s feeling a bit better.

FOX40 called and left several messages for the Turlock Police Department and are awaiting any new information.