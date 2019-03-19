Mae is in the studio with Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes Studio learning about cleaning out your makeup bag and when to throw away products.
How to Spring Clean Your Makeup Bag
-
Adding Green to Your Makeup Routine
-
Valentine’s Day Airbrush Makeup Tips
-
Holiday Party Makeup Ideas
-
Wellness Wednesday: Healthy Household Cleaners
-
DYI: Define Your Inspiration Athletic Apparel Company
-
-
Safe Ways to Spoil Your Pup
-
How CBD Oil Can Improve Your Mental, Physical Health
-
New Year, New You: Adding Weights to Your Exercise Routine
-
Wellness Wednesday: Natural Immune System Boosters
-
DIY Valentine’s Day Wood Crafts
-
-
Girls Joining Boy Scouts: What to Expect and How to Be Prepared
-
Fresh Flowers for Weddings & Events
-
♥️ Love Week at FOX40! ♥️