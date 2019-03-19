How to Spring Clean Your Makeup Bag

Posted 10:58 AM, March 19, 2019, by

Mae is in the studio with Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes Studio learning about cleaning out your makeup bag and when to throw away products.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.