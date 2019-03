COLFAX — Placer County sheriff’s deputies say a person was detained Tuesday morning following an “apparent burglary” and fire at a home in Colfax.

Deputies and detectives are on scene in Colfax for an apparent burglary of an occupied home. The homeowner fled the residence and a suspect has been detained after a fire was started inside. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZFMERJzIMV — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 19, 2019

Deputies say the homeowner was able to escape the home.

