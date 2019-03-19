Police Activity Puts 2 Roseville Schools on Delayed Start

ROSEVILLE — Two Roseville schools were on a delayed start Tuesday due to police activity in the area.

The Roseville City School District website displays a note that says:

Crestmont & Sergeant Elementary Delayed Start Tuesday, March 19th Please keep students at home until otherwise notified.

Police say they were searching for a man identified Tuesday morning as Shane Pellandini.

Pellandini was wanted after a minor crash Monday evening off Sheffield Way and South Cirby Way. Police say Pellandini assaulted one of the responding officers and ran into the neighborhood.

Police said officers served a search warrant at a home off North Cirby Way, and described the scene as safe, though the heavy police presence would impact traffic in the area.

It was unclear if the warrant led to Pellandini being taken into custody.