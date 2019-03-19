Rocklin High School Student Dies in Single-Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Loved ones mourned at the spot where a teenager's life was lost early Saturday morning.

Almost two months to the day after being lauded for teaming up with friends to save four senior citizens who crashed their car on Highway 65, Logan Rafter became the focus of a deadly crash.

For friend and fellow Rocklin High School senior Tanya Bills, it was all surreal.

"It was an awful thing that happened," Bills said.

A lifetime of inspiring smiles came to an end around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when Rocklin police say 17-year-old Rafter slammed his car into a rock wall where Wyckford Boulevard makes an abrupt right turn and becomes Bradford Place.

According to friends, he'd been at a party Friday night.

Though many stopped by a memorial Tuesday to pray or add a card, Bills was the only one willing to speak out through her grief and share what made Logan so special.

"He was very friendly and the first day I saw him I wanted to be friends with him, no doubt at all," she told FOX40.

She said there's so much she will miss about her friend.

"I have been friends with Logan since my freshman year and he was just one of those guys that always made you smile and always said hi to you in the morning and just really made your day better and brighter," she said.

Though a trip behind the wheel took his life, those who loved his laughter and smiles were honoring him with something car-related -- a decorated senior parking spot. It's something Rocklin High School students wait four years to enjoy.

Friends have created a GoFundMe account to help Rafter's family.