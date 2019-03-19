Sacramento County Investigators Search for Serial Restaurant Robbery Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County detectives reported Tuesday they have connected a suspect to five different robberies.

All of the robberies have taken place at restaurants in the same area of Elk Grove Florin Road near Carlisle Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Investigators say the robber entered two Taco Bells and a Little Caesars between November 2018 and February 2019.

During the robberies, the sheriff's department says a masked man armed with a handgun demands money from employees before running away.

Investigators believe the suspect is a black or mixed-race man who is between 18 and 20 years old. He is around 6 feet tall and thin at 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect has been asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.