5-Year-Old’s Body Found in Stanislaus River, Sheriff’s Department Says

STANISLAUS COUNTY — The body of a 5-year-old girl who slipped and fell into the Stanislaus River Sunday has been located, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Volunteers found Matilda Ortiz’s body Wednesday around 4:45 p.m.

Knights Ferry Search Update: The body of 5-year-old Matilda Ortiz was located and recovered from the Stanislaus River. She was located by volunteers searching the area at around 4:45 this afternoon. — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) March 21, 2019

Matilda was swept away by the river in Knights Ferry when she went to dip her toes in the water, according to her family. At the time, several people, including her father, tried to rescue her but the current was too fast.

“Right before that happened [her father] had gave her a kiss and told her, ‘I love you, Matilda,’ and she slipped,” said the girl’s aunt, Letty.

Matilda’s loved ones have been in the area day and night helping in the search efforts alongside crews with boats, jet skis, drones and an underwater camera.

During the search, the Stanislaus County Fire Department reports one of their firefighters was thrown from a boat but was able to get back to safety. As a result, the fire department wanted to remind the public that the water is dangerous and to stay away from the river’s edge.

On Wednesday at midnight, officials began reducing the flow of water from the New Melones Dam.

“This window of opportunity with a lower river flow will allow for more resources to help with the search,” said Sheriff Jeff Dirkse in a sheriff’s department release.

