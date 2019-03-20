California Mayors Gather in Sacramento to Discuss Homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Mayors from across the state gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday morning to discuss one of the biggest issues facing California -- homelessness.

"For California to succeed, Californians need to be housed," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Garcetti and other mayors from 13 of California's biggest cities met to talk about ways to address the state's housing crisis.

"Mayors also are going to play a significant role in solving what we all agreed is the moral crisis of California of homelessness," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

The mayors said about half of all homeless people in the U.S. live in California.

"Only if we work together, across jurisdictional boundaries, can we make a real dent in this problem," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Lawmakers say a new homeless emergency aid program implemented last year has already helped make some progress.

"In the form of shelters, navigation centers, vouchers to help people get off the street immediately," Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said.

The mayors talked about new ways to implement the state money they will receive this year and spoke with Governor Gavin Newsom about trying to increase funding in the state budget to combat homelessness.

"The budget just changed. This was an important meeting," Newsom said. "I did not just listen, I took notes."

All of the mayors made it clear that they see it as a bipartisan effort. Finding solutions to the homeless crisis is something everyone can agree on.

“And we all said, Republican, Democrat, north, south, coastal and inland," Garcetti said. "This is the number one issue."