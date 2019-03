Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mission of Destiny Community Services (DCS) is to help build healthy families which will in turn build a healthy community. We do this by providing art, education, and wellness services to low income individuals and their families that will benefit them physically, socio-emotionally and mentally free of charge. In addition we reach outside the walls of the center with events that serve the community, and we provide services on many school campuses in our region. DCS seeks to enhance community engagement, and empower the individual (and family unit) to make positive changes that in turn will create positive changes in the community as a whole. The goal of each event, class and workshop is to get each person individually healthier, moving toward the point of giving back to others in the community.Celebrate AmericaJune 29th and 30thGates open at 4pmTwin Oaks Park in RocklinFreeFacebook: Destiny Community Center