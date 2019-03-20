Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 1987, DRAIL, the Disability Resource Agency for Independent Living, has provided services to anyone experiencing difficulties in significant life areas due to their disability. DRAIL has successfully assisted many individuals obtain Social Security Benefits, acquire adaptive medical aids, gain necessary accommodations to participate in vocational training. These are just some of the ways DRAIL has helped improve the lives of those in our community.

DRAIL is a part of the network of Independent Living Centers nationwide whose goal is to be the vital link between persons with disabilities and the community. DRAIL has offices located in Modesto, Murphy’s, Merced, Stockton, and Sonora. It is a non-profit corporation that is community based, consumer controlled, center for independent living. DRAIL works to assist consumers coping with the effects of all disabilities.

More info:

DRAIL: Disability Resource Agency For Independent Living

1101 Sylvan Ave Suite A-25

Modesto

(209) 521-7260

DRAIL.org

Facebook: MyDRAIL

Twitter: @DRAIL_CIL

Instagram: @DRAIL_CIL