Elk Grove Man Says Video Shows Burglars Stealing Guns, Jewelry from His Home

ELK GROVE -- A shocking video caught on an Elk Grove home's surveillance captured two men carrying out priceless items.

Kevin Valone said he left his home between 9 and 10 Tuesday morning. When he got back he noticed his front door was unlocked.

"I thought that was kind of strange so I walked back to the bedroom, as I walked in I noticed a huge hole in my sliding glass window right here and glass all over the floor," Valone told FOX40.

He immediately checked his home surveillance. A man was captured walking up to his home with his back toward the camera just before 10 a.m.

The man is seen peeking through a window before walking out of the camera’s view.

Ten minutes later, two men leave through the front door. One man is seen leaving the home talking on a cell phone while carrying what appears to be a handgun and Valone's rifle in a case over his shoulder. The other man is seen using pillowcases as sacks to carry out stolen items.

Valone says he believes irreplaceable jewelry and a handgun hidden in a lock box were inside the pillowcases.

"The handgun that was stolen was a .40-caliber Sig Sauer, all black. The AR-15, it was just your standard AR-15," he told FOX40. "At the time they had stolen it it was in a case and it was broken down between the upper and the lower."

While Valone says he is grateful for capturing the thieves in the act, he wants the two men to be held accountable for their actions.

"I’m more angry than anything else. I'd like to see justice," he said.

Valone believes the men got away in a black or charcoal colored car.

If you have any information about the burglary call Elk Grove police.