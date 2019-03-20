Kaiser Permanente Offering Free Eye Screenings, Cataract Surgeries

For the 24th year, Kaiser Permanente will offer free cataract surgeries to a select number of people who are screened and qualified for the procedure.

A cataract is a painless cloudy area in the eye lens that blocks light from passing to the retina, potentially causing vision problems.

Sacramento-area volunteer physicians and staff will perform up to 20 cataract surgeries in June.

The screenings are by appointment only.

To sign up for the screening, or to request more information, call: (916) 973-7159.