DAVIS — The city of Davis reports a pedestrian was killed Wednesday near an Amtrak station.

Davis police and Union Pacific police investigators are at the scene in downtown Davis.

Train service in the area is expected to be delayed.

It is unknown how the pedestrian was killed. The Capitol Corridor Twitter account reported a “trespasser incident” at 2:26 p.m.

