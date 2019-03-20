Run for Mental Heath Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is in the studio with Dr. Mondo, a Licensed Psychotherapist, Professor and Academic Researcher, talking about how and why people should run for mental health.

#Run4MentalHealth is a campaign created to inspire people to explore the hidden mental health benefits of running. Research shows that running results in more than a release of endorphins; it is actually a process that changes the brain over time and has been shown to be as effective as antidpressents for the treatment of anxiety and depression.