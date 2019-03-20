Sacramento Police Release Picture of Indecent Exposure Suspect

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has released a photograph of a man they believe is tied to 13 separate indecent exposure incidents.

The police department also posted the image of the man’s car, a dark-colored, two-door Honda Accord with “5STAR” printed in yellow on paper license plates.

Since the first reported incident on November 15, 2018, police say the man has been seen exposing himself to women or masturbating while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. Many times he has followed victims then pulled up to them to expose himself.

Sometimes he will not speak to victims and, in some cases, he has made inappropriate comments or asked for directions.

Police say some of the incidents have occurred near schools and shopping center parking lots.

NOVEMBER 15, 2018: At around 2:15 p.m., in the area of Oakshore Drive and Pocket Road, the suspect stopped in his vehicle to talk to a victim. He made inappropriate comments to the victim. The suspect was described as either white or Hispanic and 25 to 30 years old. He was skinny with short, brown hair and no facial hair. The vehicle was described as an older, white, four-door sedan, which may have had black on top of it.

JANUARY 28, 2019: Sometime between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., victims were walking in the area of Vallejo Way and Riverside Boulevard and spotted the suspect sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle. He was masturbating with his pants down below his knees. The victims fled the area and the suspect drove away eastbound on Vallejo Way. The suspect was described as a male white. The vehicle was described as an older, white, four-door car.

JANUARY 28, 2019: At around 4:45 p.m., a victim saw the suspect inside his vehicle with his pants down at Garcia Bend Park. The suspect was described as a white male with long hair and a mustache. The vehicle was described as a small sedan.

JANUARY 30, 2019: At around 2:40 p.m., in the area of Perkins and Riverside Boulevard, a male was observed masturbating in his vehicle. He was described as a white adult in his 30s with brown hair, short on the sides and longer on the top. He was skinny and wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. The vehicle was described as an older, off-white, four-door sedan. It was described as “not shiny” with paint chips on the bottom half of the car and a brown or tan panel.

JANUARY 30, 2019: At around 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspect who was driving eastbound in the area of Gloria Drive and Jib Court and pulled up next to a victim. The suspect made some inappropriate comments to the victim, pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals. The victim quickly fled the area. That’s when the suspect fled eastbound on Gloria Drive. The suspect was described as a male white, approximately 20 years old, with blond hair. He was wearing yellow, black and green shorts. The vehicle was described as an older, white, four-door sedan.

JANUARY 31, 2019: At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of suspect who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the area of Freeport Boulevard and 11th Avenue. The victims were walking by and observed the suspect masturbating while sitting in the driver’s seat. The suspect made some inappropriate comments to the victims then fled westbound on 11th Avenue. The suspect was described as a male white, 25 to 30 years old with short brown hair and a short brown mustache. He was wearing a black or blue jacket and blue pants. The vehicle was described as an older white sedan.

FEBRUARY 7, 2019: At around 5:45 p.m., in the area of Riverside Boulevard and Clipper Way, a man was seen masturbating in his vehicle. The suspect was described as a white adult in his mid-20s. He was around 150 to 160 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. At the time he was wearing a black, flat bill baseball hat, black or dark grey hoodie. He had ginger hair, green or blue eyes and a ginger beard around his mouth. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer model, four-door, white sedan with a small spoiler on the back. This vehicle had somewhat tinted windows.

FEBRUARY 10, 2019: At around 2:30 p.m., in the area of 11th Avenue and South Land Park Drive, the victim observed the suspect vehicle following her movements as she was walking in the area. The victim then observed the male with his pants down masturbating. The suspect was described as a Hispanic adult with dark hair and a thin, unshaven beard. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with aviator style sunglasses.

FEBRUARY 13, 2019: At around 2:20 p.m., on 19th Street between S and Q streets, a white or Hispanic man between 30 to 40 years of age, was masturbating as he pulled up alongside a victim. He did not say anything to the victim. He was described as having a medium build. He had short, dark hair and acne scars or pockmarks on his face. He was driving a silver-colored crossover SUV.

FEBRUARY 13, 2019: At around 8 p.m., on Mack Road in the area of the Valley Mack Plaza, a Hispanic man in his early 30s pulled up next to a victim and began to masturbate. The suspect was described by the victim as having neatly cut brown hair and wearing a beanie. He was driving a newer, gray car with tinted windows and a spoiler on the back. It was possibly a two-door.

FEBRUARY 28, 2019: At around 5:45 p.m., on Florin Road in the area of Gloria Drive, a Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s pulled up next to a victim and exposed himself. The suspect did not say anything to the victim. He was described as having darker skin and wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded sweatshirt. His vehicle was a newer, black Honda Accord with black paper plates with “5STAR” written in yellow.

MARCH 14, 2019: At around 3 p.m., in the area of Greenhaven Drive and Sand River Court, a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man who was 28 to 35 years old pulled up next to a victim and her 13-year-old daughter and was masturbating. The suspect was described as having a larger build and was partially balding. He was driving a two-door, silver car with the license plate of “5STAR.”

MARCH 20, 2019: At around 7:50 a.m., in the area of Craig Avenue and 23rd Street, a Hispanic man in his late 20s pulled over and asked for directions while masturbating. The suspect was wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt. He was seen driving a gray car.